NIRF RANKING 2021: Here are the Top 15 institutes, check details



Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has retained the top rank in the coveted list for the third consecutive year. It has emerged as the best institute in India by bagging the number one position with a score of 86.76. The institute also attained the top spot under the engineering category and the second spot under the research category.









Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the premier institute for research in science, has in the second spot under the overall category. It also bagged the first position under the top university category and the first position under the best research institute category. The institute had a score of 82.67 under the overall category.









Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay

With a score of 82.52, IIT Bombay has attained the third spot. The institute also attained the third position under the research category. The same was tweeted by the institute on their official Twitter handle. Even in Covid-19 times, nearly 1,150 IIT Bombay students were recruited by 292 companies.









Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

IIT Delhi attained the fourth spot with a score of 81.75. The Institute has also attained the second spot under the engineering category. Recently under a new initiative, the institute has started offering weekend seminars and laboratory demos to school students for free.









Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

With a score of 76.50, IIT Kanpur has managed to attain the fifth spot. The institute also attained Rank 4 under the Engineering category and Rank 6 under the research category.

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur grabbed the sixth spot with a score of 75.62.









Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

IIT Roorkee has been ranked at number 7 with a score of 71.40. The institute also attained the top spot under the Architecture category leaving behind IIT Kharagpur, which was the top college in 2020 under the same category.

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati

IIT Guwahati was Ranked 8 with a score of 69.26. The Institute also made it to the Top 10 institutes under the research category by attaining Rank 9 and Rank 7 under engineering category.









Rank 9: Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

With a score of 66.61, JNU Delhi attained the 9th Spot. The institute also bagged the second spot under the university category. Recently the institute also decided to open up its campus and asked students to carry a mandatory negative RT-PCR report.

Rank 10: Banaras Hindu University

BHU managed to be at the 10th Spot with an overall score of 63.10. It attained the third spot under the top university category.









Rank 11: Calcutta University

With an overall score of 61.45, Calcutta University attained the 11th Spot. It also ranked 4th under the top University Category. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted to congratulate the institute for its achievement.









Rank 12: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham grabbed the 12th Spot with an overall score of 59.87. It also attained the 5th spot under the best university category.









Rank 13: Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi

Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University was ranked 13th with an overall score of 59.54. The institute also attained the 6th Rank under the top university category. Jamia has managed to improve its ranking under the best university category from no 10 to 6 this year.

Rank 14: Jadavpur University, Kolkata

With a score of 58.93, Jadavpur University has managed to attain the 14th Rank. It was also listed among the top 10 institutes under the best university category with a rank of 8.

