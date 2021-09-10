NIRF RANKING 2021: Here are the Top 15 institutes, check details

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has released the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) today. The complete list was released on nirfindia.org under various categories like Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Overall Research etc. Education Minister Pradhan also tweeted about the same and congratulating all institutes who topped the rankings.The Ranking was based on six parameters - Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and peer perception. This year under the overall category, 7 IITs have bagged the top ranks. Under the college category, Miranda House of Delhi University retained the first position followed by LSR, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai.Here’s the list of the top 15 institutes.