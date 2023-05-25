New Parliament to be inaugurated on May 28: Here's how it is different from the old one

SUMMARY The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The Opposition has, meanwhile, launched a strong protest demanding that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. The building will be inaugurated to commemorate nine years of the PM Modi-led government. The Opposition has, meanwhile, launched a strong protest demanding that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the building. Ahead of the inauguration, here's a look at how the new Parliament is different from the existing one. (Image: PTI)

The current Parliament | The foundation of the existing Parliament was laid by the Duke of Connaught on February 12, 1921. Subsequently, the opening ceremony was held on January 18, 1927. The ceremony was presided by Lord Irwin, the then Governor-General of India. (Image: Reuters)

Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker collaborated as the architects and designers of the present Parliament, which took a span of six years to construct. The total construction cost at that time amounted to Rs 83 lakh. (Image: Central Vista)

Initially known as the Council House, the building served as the residence for the Imperial Legislative Council. Following careful considerations on its design, a circular shape was ultimately chosen to emulate the grandeur of a colosseum for the Council House. In response to the growing need for additional space, two extra floors were incorporated into the building in 1956. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The new Parliament | The new Parliament, designed by HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd and constructed by Tata Projects, incurred an approximate cost of Rs 1,200 crore, surpassing the initial estimate of Rs 977 crore. In January 2022, the CPWD sought approval from the Lok Sabha secretariat for the revised estimated cost. Spanning across a 64,500 square-metre builtup area, the new Parliament encompasses four floors. (Image: Central Vista)

The Lok Sabha Chamber in the new Parliament boasts an expansive area of 3,015 square metres, providing ample space for 888 seats. During joint sessions, it can accommodate an increased capacity of up to 1,224 seats. In contrast, the existing Parliament's Lok Sabha Chamber spans 1,145 square metres and accommodates 543 seats. (Image: Central Vista)

Within the new Parliament, the Rajya Sabha Chamber occupies a spacious area of 3,220 square metres, providing seating for 384 individuals. On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha Chamber in the current Parliament covers an area of 1,232 square metres and accommodates 245 seats. (Image: Central Vista)

The new Parliament building embraces diverse indigenous architectural elements from various regions of the country. It seamlessly integrates ultra-modern office spaces alongside generously sized committee rooms that are equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems. (Image: Central Vista)