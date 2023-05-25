English
    New Parliament to be inaugurated on May 28: Here's how it is different from the old one

    New Parliament to be inaugurated on May 28: Here's how it is different from the old one

    New Parliament to be inaugurated on May 28: Here's how it is different from the old one
    May 25, 2023

    The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The Opposition has, meanwhile, launched a strong protest demanding that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the building.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. The building will be inaugurated to commemorate nine years of the PM Modi-led government. The Opposition has, meanwhile, launched a strong protest demanding that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the building. Ahead of the inauguration, here's a look at how the new Parliament is different from the existing one. (Image: PTI)

    The current Parliament | The foundation of the existing Parliament was laid by the Duke of Connaught on February 12, 1921. Subsequently, the opening ceremony was held on January 18, 1927. The ceremony was presided by Lord Irwin, the then Governor-General of India. (Image: Reuters)

