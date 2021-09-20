NEET 2021 result to be declared soon; here's list of top 10 medical colleges

Here is the list of the top 10 medical colleges in India, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2021:
Here is the list of the top 10 medical colleges in India, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2021:
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 answer key and result will be announced soon. The exam was held on September 12 and over 95 percent of registered candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam at over 3,800 centres across the country. The uniform entrance examination is for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and other undergraduate medical courses in approved medical, dental, AYUSH and other institutions. (Image: PTI)
Number 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. (Shutterstock)
Number 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh. (Shutterstock)
Number 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore (Website: CMC, Vellore)
Number 4: National Institute Of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru. (Website: NIMHANS)
Number 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow. (Website: SGPGIMS)
Number 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore (Website: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham)
Number 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi (Shutterstock)
Number 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry. (Shutterstock)
Number 9: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
Number 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. (Website: Manipal University)