NEET 2021 result to be declared soon; here's list of top 10 medical colleges



1 / 11

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 answer key and result will be announced soon. The exam was held on September 12 and over 95 percent of registered candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam at over 3,800 centres across the country. The uniform entrance examination is for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and other undergraduate medical courses in approved medical, dental, AYUSH and other institutions. (Image: PTI)