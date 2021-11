The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon begin the counselling process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. The result of the NEET-UG 2021 was released on November 1 and three candidates have shared the top rank in the medical entrance exam. Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages. Over 8.70 lakh candidates have qualified.