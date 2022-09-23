Navratri 2022: 9 avatars of Goddess Durga and their significance

SUMMARY The festival of Shardiya Navaratri, one of the auspicious Hindu festivals is celebrated for nine days. It will begin on September 26 and will be celebrated till October 5. During the Navratri festival, nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped each night. Here is a look at the nine incarnations of Maa Durga and the significance of each avatar

Day 1: Shailputri | On the first day of Navratri, Maa Shailputri also known as Hemavati and Parvati is worshipped. According to Hindu mythology, she is known as the daughter of Mountain King Himalaya. She rides a bull and holds a trident and a lotus flower in her two hands and is believed to be the provider of fortune and prosperity. (Image: Shutterstock)

Day 2: Brahmacharini | The second day is dedicated to the Goddess Brahmacharini, who is known as the Goddess of sacrifice and discipline. As per Hindu mythology, Brahmacharini signifies the female who observes Brahmacharya, the Buddhist way of life (abandonment of earthly pleasures). Goddess Brahmacharini is seen with a Japa mala in her right hand and a kamandalu in her left, and she bestows, grace, blissfulness, tranquillity, and wealth upon her worshipers. (Image: Shutterstock)

Day 3: Chandraghanta | On the third day of Navaratri, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped by devotees of Goddess Durga. Goddess Parvati is worshipped as the goddess of forgiveness and peace. She has 10 hands and three eyes, and she is seen mounted on a tigress. (Image: Shutterstock)

Day 4: Kushmanda | On the fourth day, Maa Kushmanda is believed to be the deity who lives inside the scorching Sun, which is how she got her name. She is believed to have created the universe with her magnificent and bright smile as that of the Sun. Maa Kushmanda bestows good health, and strength upon her worshippers.(Image: Shutterstock)

Day 5: Skandmata | On the fifth day, Goddess Skandamata is worshipped. She is a four-armed deity, who carries a lotus in two of her arms and holds little Skanda, also known as Kartikeya, on her lap with one of her right hands and the other hand is in Abhaya Mudra that deflects all fears and evil. She is also known as Goddess Padmasana as she is seated on a lotus and her name Skandamata in Sanskrit means the mother of Skanda, who is the son of Lord Shiva and the warrior god Kartikeya.(Image: Shutterstock)

Day 6: Katyayani | On the sixth day, Maa Katyayani is worshipped. Maa Katyayani is believed to have destroyed the demon, Mahisasura. She rides on the lion and has 10 hands and she blesses her devotees to rid them of all their sins and attain material wellbeing. (Image: Shutterstock)

Day 7: Kalaratri | Maa Kalaratri has a dark complexion, a ferocious soul, and a bold stance with blood-red eyes and claws that distinguish her as the goddess of death. She is also known as Kali Maa and Kalratri, which are both derived from the Hindu goddess Kali. She possesses four pairs of hands, and her right hand is in Abhaya Mudra and Varada Mudra, and her left hand holds a sword and an iron hook. (Image: Shutterstock)

Day 8: Mahagauri | The eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri whose name signifies that she is extremely bright or bright like the moon. She rides a white bull and adorns white clothes only and is also known as Shwetambardhara. She blesses her devotees with wealth and well-being and helps them to attain salvation.(Image: Shutterstock)

Day 9: Siddhidatri | On the final day of Navratri, Maa Siddhidatri who is endowed with inherent healing abilities is worshipped. She is seen in a blissfully joyful and charming stance as she sits on the floor. She travels on a lotus, a tiger, or a lion, depending on the situation and has four pairs of hands. (Image: Shutterstock)