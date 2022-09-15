National Engineer's Day: APJ Abdul Kalam to NRN Murthy – These Indians changed the face of engineering

SUMMARY National Engineer’s Day is observed on September 15 every year in India to pay tribute to Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the greatest engineers that India ever saw. The day is also an occasion to recognise the contribution of the engineers in nation-building. Visvesvaraya was the first civil engineer of the country and he was instrumental in building many engineering marvels including Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Karnataka and Laxmi Talav Dam near Kolhapur in Maharashtra. On National Engineer’s Day, let’s take a look at the Indians who have achieved tremendous success in the field of engineering.

APJ Abdul Kalam | Known as the Missile Man of India, Kalam was working with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to develop India's civilian space and military missile programmes. He served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan | Credited with changing the face of public transportation in India, E Sreedharan is often called the Metro Man. The brain behind the success of major projects like the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro, he cut his teeth by working on Kolkata Metro, Cochin Shipyard and was later responsible for introducing metro transit systems to other cities like Lucknow, Jaipur and Kochi. (Image: Reuters)

Nandan Nilekani | Co-founder of Indian tech company Infosys, Nandan Nilekani even served as the chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India, which developed the Aadhar identification system. (Image: Reuters)

Satish Dhawan | Widely regarded as the father of experimental fluid dynamics research in India, Satish Dhawan was an instrumental figure in the early success of the ISRO in developing and launching the Satellite Launch Vehicle programme. (Image: ISRO)

Anil Kakodkar | A nuclear physicist and mechanical engineer, Anil Kakodkar played a key role in the design and construction of the Dhruva reactor, the largest Indian nuclear research reactor that was designed and built indigenously. Kakodar played a major role in India's nuclear tests and is still working on building a unique nuclear reactor that uses Thorium for fuel to help India become more self-sufficient in terms of energy. (Image: Reuters)

G Madhavan Nair | While the former space scientist and former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation was disgraced over his involvement with the Antrix deal, Nair was a major factor in advancing India’s understanding and capabilities for rocket systems and multi-stage satellite launch vehicles. (Image: Reuters)

Verghese Kurien | Father of the White Revolution, Verghese Kurien was the man who transformed the dairy industry in India. He was the brain behind Operation Flood, which made India the world’s largest milk producer, doubled the milk available for each person, and increased milk output four-fold in 30 years and made the industry the biggest rural employment sector. (Image: Amul)

Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda | Sam Pitroda, as he is more commonly known, is an Indian inventor, telecommunication engineer and entrepreneur who helped usher in the telecom and IT revolution in India. He launched and headed several important entities like the Center for the Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and the Department of Telecommunications under Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy | NR Narayana Murthy is one of the co-founders of Infosys, the second biggest Indian tech company after Tata Consultancy Services and the fourth Indian company to cross USD 100 billion in market capitalisation. Murthy has been listed among the 12 greatest entrepreneurs of modern time by Fortune magazine and has been hailed as one of the key individuals for transforming the Indian IT sector by championing outsourcing. (Image: Reuters)