In Pics: The Nagpur-Mumbai expressway which PM Modi will inaugarate on Sunday

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday, December 11. The PM will visit Nagpur on Sunday where he will inaugurate the first phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the expressway which will connect Nagpur to Mumbai.

Phase-I of Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project will cover a distance of 520 km and connect Nagpur and Shirdi.

The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc.

The 701 km expressway, being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore, is one of India’s longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra’s ten districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik.

The project espouses the Prime Minister’s vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti Mission.