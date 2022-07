1 / 7 Mumbai had no respite from heavy rains which continued to lash the city on July 7. However, Mumbaikars were seen enjoying the weather despite waterlogging and delayed train services. Pictured: People enjoying high-tide waves at Marine Drive. (Image: AP)



2 / 7 Train services on the Central Railway route were delayed after a wall collapsed between Masjid and Sandhurst Road stations in south Mumbai on the down (north-bound) track of the Harbour Line, officials said. Pictured: Overcrowding at railway station due to delayed train services. (Image: AP)



3 / 7 The Western Railway said its "train services were running normal", but some passengers complained of trains running late on the route by a few minutes and overcrowding in coaches. (Image: PTI)



4 / 7 The IMD has also predicted the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, a civic official said. Pictured: People visiting Marine Drive as sea waves crash on to the promenade. (Image: PTI)



5 / 7 South Mumbai received 82 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the eastern and western suburbs received 109 mm and 106 mm, respectively, civic officials said. Pictured: People wade through a flooded street. (Image: AP)



6 / 7 There was no major water-logging anywhere in the city, barring some low-lying areas like the Andheri subway, reports said. Pictured: Civic officials warn people not to venture out on to flooded streets. (Image: PTI)