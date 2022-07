1 / 9 Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy downpour on July 5 after the IMD issued an Orange alert for the financial capital. Streets were flooded, arterial roads were inaccessible, but life continued as usual. Here are some images that resemble life during rains in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)



2 / 9 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted moderate to heavy rain in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of very heavy showers at isolated places. Pictured: Children wade through a flood street as they head to school. (Image: PTI)



3 / 9 In Mumbai, chronic flood-prone areas like Sion, Wadala, Kings Circle, Bhandup, Parel, Kurla and Nehru Nagar were flooded with knee-deep or waist-deep water. Pictured: A man drags his stalled motorbike, on a flooded street. (Image: PTI)



4 / 9 Several subways were waterlogged hampering east-west traffic movement. Pictured: Civic officials warn people of not wading through flooded streets. (Image: PTI)



5 / 9 Traffic was at a standstill on highways. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed extra pumps to eject flood waters in several areas. Pictured: A traffic jam on a highway as commuters continue to head to work. (Image: PTI)



6 / 9 Local train services, that are considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were running normally on the Central and Western routes. Over 75 lakh passengers from Mumbai and neighbouring districts travel in local trains every day. (Image: PTI)



7 / 9 People walk on a flooded street as they head to work on July 5. The IMD had issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and Thane on July 4 and warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next five days. However, the alert was upgraded on July 5 to Orange until July 9. (Image: PTI)



8 / 9 The state government is keeping a hawk's eye as the situation unfolds in different areas and has kept teams of NDRF, SDRF and other disaster agencies on high alert, which can be deployed at short notice. Pictured: A gas cylinder delivery man goes by his work as routine on July 5. (Image: PTI)