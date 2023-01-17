In Pics | Check out the new made in India metro trains set for a Mumbai debut soon

SUMMARY Phase 2 of the Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 will be opening on January 19. The made-in-India metro trains, worth around Rs 12,600 crore, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.

Metro Line 2A will run from DN Nagar to Dahisar while Line 7 will run from Dahisar East to Andheri East. (Image: Government Sources)

Line 2A connecting Dahisar East and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long and consists of 17 stations, while Metro Line 7 connecting Andheri East and Dahisar East (red line) is around 16.5 Km long and consists of 14 stations. (Image: Government Sources)

Cumulatively, the two lines run about 35 km long and count 30 elevated stations in total using 22 rakes. (Image: Government Sources)

With 28 rakes available at the Charkop depot, the rest will be kept on standby mode in case of emergencies. (Image: Government Sources)

Phase 1 of the metro line is currently partially operating between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi which is a 20km stretch. Currently, the two lines draw a daily average ridership of 25,000. (Image: Government Sources)

The two Metro lines will now have a new interchange station at Gundavali in Andheri East and Andheri West. Both trains will also connect with Versova-Andheri Line 1 as well. (Image: Government Sources)

The Metro lines are currently undergoing supervision by the Commission of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for the final safety nod. After the safety certifications are awarded, the metro lines will be opened to the public on January 20. (Image: Government Sources)

The fare for the ticket on the Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 is Rs 10 for 3 km, with an additional charge after 3 km. (Image: Government Sources)

The train will run at a gap of 8 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during peak hours and will have 6 coaches. (Image: Government Sources)

The first train on line 2A will depart at 6:00 am from Andheri West, while the last metro will leave at 9:24 pm. On Line 7, the first metro will start at 5:55 am from Gundavali, while the last metro will depart at 9:24 pm. (Image: Government Sources)