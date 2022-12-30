In Pics | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant get engaged in traditional roka ceremony

SUMMARY
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, on Thursday in a traditional "Roka" ceremony. The engagement took place in the presence of family and friends at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, 48 kilometres from Udaipur.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant spent the day in the temple praying to Lord Shrinathji for his blessings on their impending nuptials. (Image: Isha Ambani Piramal Instagram)
They also took part in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies there. A statement issued by the family however, did not say when the wedding will take place. (Image: Isha Ambani Piramal Instagram)
Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita had in June this year hosted a lavish 'arangetram' ceremony for Radhika at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. (Image: Radhika Merchant Instagram)
It was the first on-stage dance performance, or 'arangetram', of Radhika, who is a trained Indian classical dancer. (Image: video screengrab)
The young couple have been friends for some time now. "Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months," the statement said. (Image: Isha Ambani Piramal Instagram)
"Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness." (Image: Isha Ambani Piramal Instagram)
Anant studied at Brown University in the US, and Radhika is a graduate of New York University. Anant is being groomed to take over the new energy business of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd run by his father. He is on the boards of Jio Platforms — the group's telecom and digital company — and Reliance Retail Ventures. Radhika serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare. (Image: Radhika Merchant Instagram)
The Ambanis have three children — twins Akash and Isha, and Anant the youngest. Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in December 2018. They were last month blessed with twins, Aadiya and Krishna.
Elder son Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019. They have a two-year-old son, Prithvi. (Image: Reuters)