Morbi bridge tragedy: Pics of the horrific incident that claimed 141 lives

SUMMARY The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi town collapsed on October 30, killing at least 132 people. It was reopened for the public just five days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm, but had not received the municipality's "fitness certificate". The century-old bridge in Morbi city, located around 300 km from state capital Gandhinagar, caved in around 6.30 pm on Sunday when it was crammed with people.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city which collapsed killing at least 132 people was reopened for the public just five days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm, but had not received the municipality's "fitness certificate", an official said. The century-old bridge in Morbi city, located around 300 km from state capital Gandhinagar, caved in around 6.30 pm on Sunday when it was crammed with people. "The bridge was given to Oreva company for operation and maintenance for 15 years. In March this year, it was closed for the public for renovation. It reopened after renovation on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26," Morbi Municipality's chief officer Sandeepsinh Zala said. (Image PTI)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrives at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. At least 60 people have lost their lives so far due to injuries, according to officials. (Image: PTI)

Rescue operation underway after a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed in Morbi district on October 30, 2022. Several people have suffered injuries, according to officials. (Image: PTI)

Volunteers and health workers carry victims in ambulances after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi town in Gujarat on Oct. 30. Dozens have died and many are feared injured in the accident. (Image: AP)

Rescue operations underway after a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed in Morbi district on October 30, 2022. (Image: PTI)

Volunteers and health workers carry a victim after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat on October 30. (Image: AP)

Rescuers on boats search for survivors in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat on October 30. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. (Image: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Rescuers on boats search for survivors in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of Gujarat on October 30. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. (Image: AP/Ajit Solanki)

The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website. (Image: AP)