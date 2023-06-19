Monsoon eludes Mumbai, extreme weather conditions force school closure in many states

SUMMARY Sources from IMD have said that the current situation is unfavourable for further monsoon advancement in the North Konkan region and that it is likely that the region will witness rain showers towards the end of June or the beginning of July.

The monsoon season has been delayed in Maharashtra’s North Konkan region, including Mumbai, due to weak westerly and south-westerly winds that are not strong enough to pull the monsoon clouds towards the region. (PTI Photo)

The monsoon has been stalled in Ratnagiri for nearly a week, despite reaching there last week. Normally, it takes about 48 hours for the monsoon to reach Mumbai from Ratnagiri under favourable weather conditions. (PTI Photo)

The occasional rain spells in the North Konkan coastal region are not a result of monsoon advancement, but of an inward-moving cyclone that is creating some moisture. There is a lack of clouds in the region and the interior parts of Maharashtra are dry. (Image Shutterstock)

This implies that Maharashtra will face a significant rainfall deficit in June, which is a crucial month for the agriculture sector as it is the sowing season. IMD head Sunil Kamble has estimated a rain deficit of 20-30 percent in June for Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

A delayed monsoon will affect the sowing and harvesting cycle of farmers, who are already struggling with the losses caused by the heatwave in 2022 and unseasonal rains in 2023. The monsoon is extremely important for the farmers of Maharashtra and the delay is adding to their woes. (PTI Photo)

Parts of North Gujarat have received extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours even as the intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy has reduced from "very severe cyclonic storm" to a "depression". (PTI Photo)

Schools in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Patna and some districts in Tamil Nadu have been closed or have modified their timings due to extreme weather conditions such as heatwaves and heavy rainfall. (REUTERS Image)

Patna district administration has extended the closure of schools up to Class 12 until June 24 under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, citing health and life risks for children. (Image Shutterstock)

Jharkhand state administration has extended summer holidays for schools from kindergarten to class 8 until June 22 and has issued guidelines for school timings of students from class 9 to class 12 from 7 am to 11 am. (Image Shutterstock)

Madhya Pradesh state government has extended summer vacations for students from Classes 1 to 5 until June 30 and has shifted the classes for students from Classes 6 to 12 to the morning shift from June 20 to June 30. (Image Shutterstock)

Five districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, have declared a holiday for schools on Monday due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The IMD has forecast more spells of rain for the city and its suburbs on Monday. (Image Shutterstock)

The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for select districts in Bihar for the next two days and has warned of thunderstorms and lightning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. (Image Shutterstock)