Monsoon eludes Mumbai, extreme weather conditions force school closure in many states

SUMMARY Sources from IMD have said that the current situation is unfavourable for further monsoon advancement in the North Konkan region and that it is likely that the region will witness rain showers towards the end of June or the beginning of July.

The monsoon season has been delayed in Maharashtra’s North Konkan region, including Mumbai, due to weak westerly and south-westerly winds that are not strong enough to pull the monsoon clouds towards the region. (PTI Photo)

The monsoon has been stalled in Ratnagiri for nearly a week, despite reaching there last week. Normally, it takes about 48 hours for the monsoon to reach Mumbai from Ratnagiri under favourable weather conditions. (PTI Photo)