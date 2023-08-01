Modi in Pune: PM receives Lokmanya Tilak National Award, shares stage with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers on Tuesday, August 1, offered prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir in Pune, Maharashtra. The Pune traffic police has also issued an advisory in the backdrop of the PM's visit to the city today, urging commuters to avoid certain roads and key traffic junctions.

1 / 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the Sinchananagar Helipad for the inauguration of various development work in Pune as well as the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony. Modi was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Governor Ramesh Bais with a bouquet of flowers. (Image: Eknath Shinde Twitter)

2 / 6

Immediately after his arrival in Pune, the prime minister visited the famous Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple on Shivaji Road and performed pooja. Modi became the first serving PM to visit the temple and perform pooja, the temple trustees said. (Image: PTI)

3 / 6

Modi was awarded the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award. In his acceptance speech, he highlighted the significance of trust, stating that an environment of mistrust hinders development and progress. Modi also expressed gratitude to receive the award named after Lokmanya Tilak, who was at the forefront of India's freedom struggle. The PM also lauded the contribution of Pune in India's fight against coronavirus pandemic. (Image: PTI)

4 / 6

Modi shared the stage with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony in Pune. Pawar attended the event held to confer Modi with the Lokmanya Tilak Award in recognition of his “supreme leadership” and for “awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens”. The award was constituted in 1983 to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak and is presented every year on August 1, Tilak’s death anniversary. (Image: PTI)

5 / 6

Modi paid floral tribute to statue of Lokmanya Tilak at Lokmanya Tilak National Award Ceremony. (Image: PTI)

6 / 6