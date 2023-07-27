PM Modi inaugurates Rajkot Airport, development projects during Rajasthan, Gujarat visit

SUMMARY PM Modi made a visit to Rajasthan and Gujarat wherein he released the PM-Kisan's 14th instalments and inaugurated several other projects including the Rajkot International airport on July 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 27, laid the foundation stone for various development projects. Modi dedicated a programme launched for farmers at a public event in Rajathan's Sikar and inaugurated Gujarat’s first greenfield airport in Hirasar. (Image: PTI)

Modi also released approximately Rs 17,000 crore as the 14th instalment to about 85 million farmer beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme in Sikar in poll-bound Rajasthan. (Image: PTI)

During the event, Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the country and launched urea gold — sulphur-coated urea. The prime minister also initiated the onboarding of 1,500 Farmer Producer Organisations on the Open Network for Digital Commerce, fostering further advancements in the agricultural sector. (Image: PTI)

PM Modi also inaugurated six Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh, and Dungarpur for the local tribal population. He also inaugurated five medical colleges and laid the foundation stones for seven others. (Image: PTI)

Later in Gujarat, he inaugurated an international airport near Rajkot city. It is the first greenfield airport in the state and has been built at a cost of Rs 1,405 crore, a government release said. (Image: PTI)

After inaugurating the airport, the PM took a walk on the premises and learned about the technical aspects of the facility from officials. (Image: PTI)

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, also addressed a gathering at the Race Course ground in Rajkot city. From the venue, the PM will dedicate packages 8 and 9 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana. (Image: PTI)