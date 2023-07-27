CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsindia NewsPM Modi inaugurates Rajkot Airport, development projects during Rajasthan, Gujarat visit

PM Modi inaugurates Rajkot Airport, development projects during Rajasthan, Gujarat visit

PM Modi inaugurates Rajkot Airport, development projects during Rajasthan, Gujarat visit
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 27, 2023 8:54:46 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

PM Modi made a visit to Rajasthan and Gujarat wherein he released the PM-Kisan's 14th instalments and inaugurated several other projects including the Rajkot International airport on July 27.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 27, laid the foundation stone for various development projects. Modi dedicated a programme launched for farmers at a public event in Rajathan's Sikar and inaugurated Gujarat’s first greenfield airport in Hirasar. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 7

Modi also released approximately Rs 17,000 crore as the 14th instalment to about 85 million farmer beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme in Sikar in poll-bound Rajasthan. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 7

During the event, Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the country and launched urea gold — sulphur-coated urea. The prime minister also initiated the onboarding of 1,500 Farmer Producer Organisations on the Open Network for Digital Commerce, fostering further advancements in the agricultural sector. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 7

PM Modi also inaugurated six Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh, and Dungarpur for the local tribal population. He also inaugurated five medical colleges and laid the foundation stones for seven others. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 7

Later in Gujarat, he inaugurated an international airport near Rajkot city. It is the first greenfield airport in the state and has been built at a cost of Rs 1,405 crore, a government release said. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 7

After inaugurating the airport, the PM took a walk on the premises and learned about the technical aspects of the facility from officials. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 7

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, also addressed a gathering at the Race Course ground in Rajkot city. From the venue, the PM will dedicate packages 8 and 9 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana. (Image: PTI)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X