PM Modi meets Nepal's Prachanda, vows to take bilateral ties to Himalayan heights

SUMMARY Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive deliberations with his Nepalese counterpart, Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. The leaders conveyed their shared determination to fortify the bilateral relationship, emphasising their goal of elevating the ties between the two countries to unprecedented levels.

During his visit to India, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' engaged in extensive discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing their commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship, Modi stated that both countries aim to elevate their ties to new heights, including resolving the boundary issue and other related matters. Prachanda's visit to India spans four days, starting from Wednesday. (Image: Narendra Modi Twitter)

In his media statement after the talks, Modi said he and Prachanda took many important decisions to make the partnership between the two countries a "super hit" in the future even as the two leaders remotely inaugurated a number of projects and laid the foundation stone of some others. (Image: Narendra Modi Twitter)

To enhance collaboration across various sectors, the two parties signed a total of seven agreements, PTI reported. These agreements encompass a wide range of areas, such as extending the cross-border petroleum pipeline, advancing the development of integrated check posts, and fostering cooperation in the domain of hydroelectric power. (Image: AP)

Among the significant agreements sealed, the revised India-Nepal treaty of transit held paramount importance. "We will continue to strive to take our relationship to Himalayan heights. And in this spirit, we will resolve all issues, be it boundary related or any other issue," Modi said in presence of Prachanda. (Image: AP)

Recalling his first visit to Nepal within three months of assuming office in 2014, Modi said, “I remember, nine years ago, in 2014, within three months of taking office, I made my first visit to Nepal. At that time I had given a 'hit' formula for India-Nepal relations — Highways, I-ways, and Trans-ways.” (Image: AP)

"I had said that we will establish such a relationship between India and Nepal that our borders do not become barriers between us," he said. Modi said he was feeling proud to say after nine years that "our partnership has been really a 'hit'." (Image: Narendra Modi Twitter)

Following the talks, the two leaders virtually inaugurated integrated check posts at Rupaidiha in India and Nepalgunj in Nepal. Additionally, they virtually commenced a cargo train journey from Bathnaha in Bihar to the Nepal custom yard. To further strengthen cultural and religious ties, PM Prachanda and I decided that projects related to Ramayana circuit should be expedited, Modi stated. (Image: AP)

In his comments, Prachanda said he and Modi carried out an "extensive review" of the progress in the ties and renewed their commitment to further strengthen relations and cooperation. The Nepalese prime minister said he appreciated Modi's "neighbourhood first policy". "The relations between Nepal and India are age-old and multi-faceted. This relationship stands on the solid foundation built on one hand by the rich tradition of civilisational, cultural and socio-economic linkage and on the other by the firm commitment of the two countries to the time-tested principle of sovereign equality, mutual respect, understanding and cooperation," he said. (Image: AP)

He said the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas including trade, transit, investment, hydro-power, power trade, irrigation, power transmission line, expansion of petroleum pipeline, construction of integrated check post and land and air connectivity. "We are happy to see the remarkable transformation of India's economic and development landscape under the able leadership of PM Modi. I congratulate PM Modi on the completion this week of nine years in government with far reaching achievement in many fronts," Prachanda said. (Image: Arindam Bagchi Twitter)

Later, PM Prachanda met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Recognising the remarkable progress in India-Nepal bilateral cooperation, the President acknowledged the strengthening of ties in recent years. With unwavering confidence, she anticipated that this visit would reinforce the already robust bond between the two nations. (Image: Arindam Bagchi Twitter)

PM Prachanda also met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. It is the first bilateral trip abroad by the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) leader after he assumed the top office in December 2022. Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti-Beti" relationship, which refers to cross-border marriages between people of the two countries. (Image: Arindam Bagchi Twitter)

PM Prachandra visited Raj Ghat and paid solemn tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: Arindam Bagchi Twitter)

The country shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services. Nepal's access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India. The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations between the two countries. (Image: AP)