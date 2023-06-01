English
PM Modi meets Nepal's Prachanda, vows to take bilateral ties to Himalayan heights

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive deliberations with his Nepalese counterpart, Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. The leaders conveyed their shared determination to fortify the bilateral relationship, emphasising their goal of elevating the ties between the two countries to unprecedented levels.

During his visit to India, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' engaged in extensive discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing their commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship, Modi stated that both countries aim to elevate their ties to new heights, including resolving the boundary issue and other related matters. Prachanda's visit to India spans four days, starting from Wednesday. (Image: Narendra Modi Twitter)

In his media statement after the talks, Modi said he and Prachanda took many important decisions to make the partnership between the two countries a "super hit" in the future even as the two leaders remotely inaugurated a number of projects and laid the foundation stone of some others. (Image: Narendra Modi Twitter)

