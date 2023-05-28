Vedic chants, multi-faith prayers – PM Modi inaugurates new parliament building in traditional ceremony

SUMMARY Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building. A multi-faith prayer was also held to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in the national capital on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber. Modi was dressed in a traditional attire and walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Image: Narendra Modi Twitter)

During the inauguration, PM Modi performed 'Sashtang Namaskar' in front of the Sengol as a mark of respect. (Image: Sambit Patra Twitter)

Modi also unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament. (Image: PTI)

Before installing the Sengol, Modi sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu. An adheenam is an independent central Hindu institution which has its own structure and authority and which exercises control and supervision over subordinate mutts and other institutions such as temples. (Image: Priti Gandhi Twitter)

Modi then carried the “Sengol” in a procession amid tunes of “nadaswaram” and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building. (Image: Narendra Modi Twitter)

Modi installed the Sengol in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker’s chair in the Lok Sabha chamber along with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. (Image: PTI)

The new Parliament building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.

The new parliament building showcases Akhand Bharat and Rishi Chanakya. (Image: Priti Gandhi Twitter)