Vedic chants, multi-faith prayers – PM Modi inaugurates new parliament building in traditional ceremony

SUMMARY Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building. A multi-faith prayer was also held to mark the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in the national capital on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber. Modi was dressed in a traditional attire and walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Image: Narendra Modi Twitter)

