    Vedic chants, multi faith prayers – PM Modi inaugurates new parliament building in traditional ceremony

    Vedic chants, multi-faith prayers – PM Modi inaugurates new parliament building in traditional ceremony

    Vedic chants, multi-faith prayers – PM Modi inaugurates new parliament building in traditional ceremony
    By CNBCTV18.com May 28, 2023 1:24:45 PM IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building. A multi-faith prayer was also held to mark the occasion.

    CNBCTV18
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in the national capital on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber. Modi was dressed in a traditional attire and walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Image: Narendra Modi Twitter)

    CNBCTV18
    Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed "Ganapati Homam" to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building. A multi-faith prayer was also held to mark the occasion. (Image: Narendra Modi Twitter)

    CNBCTV18
