Mission Prarambh: India launches first privately-built rocket Vikram-S into space - See pics

SUMMARY Vikram-S, the privately-built rocket has the capability of reaching Mach 5 and carrying a payload of 83 kg to 100 kilometers.

India successfully launched its first privately-developed rocket, the Vikram-S, on November 18. Skyroot Aerospace, a private Indian space start-up, launched its Vikram-S suborbital vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO, in Sriharikota.

The Vikram-S rocket has the capability of reaching Mach 5 - five times the speed of sound - and carrying a payload of 83 kg to 100 kilometers. (Image: PTI)

India’s space regulator, IN-SPACe, had cleared the launch to take place between 11 am and 12 pm. The launch took place at 11.30 am under mission ‘Prarambh’. Video footage showed the rocket taking off from the space centre, leaving a plume of smoke and fire in its trail. Hyderabad-based Skyroot, founded in 2018 and backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, was the first space startup to sign an agreement to use Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launch and test facilities after the government opened the door to private companies in 2020. (Image: PTI)

The launch of mission Prarambh was conducted in the presence of Science & Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. The minister said that India is all set to make history by launching from the first-ever private rocket developed by a start-up under the guidance of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). (Image: PTI)