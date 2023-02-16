English
Mahashivratri 2023: Iconic temples of Lord Shiva to visit in India

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 16, 2023 5:29:41 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Mahashivratri is one of the most important festivals of the Hindus. It celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Lord Shiva is one of the main deities in Hinduism. Devotees fast on Shivratri as it is considered to be an extremely auspicious day to seek blessings. This year, Mahashivratri will be observed on February 18. Here’s a look at some of the most iconic temples of Lord Shiva to visit on Mahashivratri.

Kailash Temple, Maharashtra  | Regarded as one of the important Shiva temples in India, the Kailash Temple is situated in the Ellora caves of Maharashtra. The structure displays the Rashtrakuta architecture of the Rashtrakuta Dynasty, which ruled India between the 6th and 10th century AD. It’s the country’s largest rock-cut temple, which has a megalith carved from a rock cliff. (Image: Shutterstock)

Brihadeshwara Temple, Thanjavur | One of the most beautiful ancient Shiva temples and a World Heritage Site, the Brihadeshwara Temple is situated in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. It is one of largest and busiest temples of the state as people from all over India come to seek blessings and pray at the holy site. (Image: Shutterstock)

Murdeshwar Temple, Karnataka | Murudeshwar Temple has the world's second-tallest Shiva statue and it sits with the Arabian Sea at the backdrop. It is situated in the temple town of Murudeshwar in Bhatkala Taluk, North Canara of coastal Karnataka. Devotees get to enjoy a spectacular view of the mammoth statue here. The temple is famous for the scenic landscape surrounding it. (Image: Shutterstock)

Lingaraj Temple, Odisha | A spectacular example of Kalinga architecture, the Lingaraj Shiva Temple is one of the most prominent Shiva temples in India. It’s the largest temple in Bhubaneshwar and said to be constructed by the Somavamsi Dynasty. Visitors from across the country come to visit the temple on Maha Shivratri and seek blessings. (Image: Shutterstock)

Mahakaleshwar, Madhya Pradesh | Mahakaleshwar temple is located in the ancient city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, and it is one of the sacred Shiva temples that one can visit during Shivratri. It is one of the 12 jyotirlingas in India and is situated on the banks of the Shipra River. It’s believed that the linga in this temple is swayambhu (self-manifested) and has occurred naturally from the earth. (Image: Shutterstock)

