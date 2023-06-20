Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra: Gujarat CM sweeps way, Amit Shah performs aarti

SUMMARY

The 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, a religious procession, started on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Lakhs of devotees attended the event to see the deity on his chariot. (PTI Photo)

The Gujarat Police used 3D mapping and anti-drone technology to monitor the security of the event. This was the first time such technologies were used in the Rath Yatra. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel performed a ritual of cleaning the way for the chariots with a golden broom. The chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings left the Jagannath Temple in the Jamalpur area for the yatra. (PTI Photo)

President Droupadi Murmu greeted people on the occasion and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra. He said may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill everyone’s lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the event by performing ‘mangla aarti’ in the temple early morning. He paid his respects to the deity before the yatra began. (PTI Photo)

The procession consisted of three chariots, 15 decorated elephants, 100 trucks with tableaux and singing troupes. It covered an 18-km route through the Old City of Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

The Rath Yatra is held every year on Ashadhi Bij, the second day of Ashad month, according to the Hindu calendar. It is a celebration of Lord Jagannath’s journey to his aunt’s house at Shree Gundicha temple. (PTI Photo)

During the annual yatra, chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are pulled from the Shri Jagannath temple to the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri. Similar yatras are also taken out in other parts of the country. (PTI Photo)

The police and security forces were vigilant to prevent any communal clashes or violence. The route was secured by over 26,000 personnel from various forces. (PTI Photo)

Thousands of devotees also arrived in Puri, Odisha for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra. The Odisha government made elaborate arrangements for the festival, including transport, security and health facilities. (PTI Photo)

A total of 125 special trains brought devotees to Puri for the occasion. CCTV cameras and drone cameras were used to monitor the crowd and ensure safety. A green corridor was also formed for any health emergency. (PTI Photo)

The procession will return to the temple by 8.30 pm on Tuesday after passing through the Old City, including some communally sensitive areas like Jamalpur, Kalupur, Shahpur and Dariyapur. (PTI Photo)

People perform stunts during the Rath Yatra (chariot procession) of Lord Jagannath, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)