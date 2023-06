SUMMARY

The 146th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, a religious procession, started on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Lakhs of devotees attended the event to see the deity on his chariot. (PTI Photo)

The Gujarat Police used 3D mapping and anti-drone technology to monitor the security of the event. This was the first time such technologies were used in the Rath Yatra. (PTI Photo)