1 / 5 The ED earlier this week issued summons to Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the BMC’s standing committee Yashwant Jadhav in connection with a case involving alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The investigation was based on the searches conducted by the Income Tax (IT) department on several premises linked to Jadhav and his wife Yamini, who is an MLA from Byculla, Hindustan Times reported. (Image: Yashwant Jadhav Twitter)



2 / 5 Earlier in April, the ED provisionally attached properties worth Rs 11.5 crore owned by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and his family members. This came in connection with ED’s probe into the Rs 1,034-crore Floor Space Index (FSI) fraud. Sanjay Raut responded fiercely to the seizure. He said he will expose the BJP-led NDA government and he will not stay quiet.



3 / 5 The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is probing a Pune-based sugar factory, which is linked to Maharashtra Rural Development and Labour Minister, Hasan Mushrif of the Nationalist Congress Party. Mushrif and his family members are directors of the Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory Ltd, which has allegedly flouted corporate governance norms and indulged in fraud and alleged irregularities, as per the case filed. (Image: Hasan Mushrif Twitter)



4 / 5 On March 25, the ED attached assets worth Rs 11.35 crore of Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik in a money laundering case linked to the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL). The attached properties include a land parcel and two flats in Thane (near Mumbai) held by Sarnaik, the ED said. (Image: Pratap Sarnaik Twiiter)