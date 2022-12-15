From Lata Mangeshkar to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India lost several gems in 2022

SUMMARY In 2022, India lost some of our most iconic personalities who inspired millions. From the ‘Queen of Melody’ Lata Mangeshkar to the ‘Big Bull of India’ Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, several iconic personalities passed due to long illnesses, heart attacks, car crashes, etc. Here’s a look at the famous Indian personalities who will live on forever in our hearts.

Lata Mangeshkar | Legendary playback singer, vocalist and songwriter Lata Mangeshkar was widely acknowledged as one of India’s greatest and most influential vocalists. Over the course of seven decades, she earned many titles such as the “Queen of Melody,” and the “Voice of the Millennium” for her contributions to Indian music. Mangeshkar died on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92 after suffering from pneumonia and COVID-19. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Bappi Lahiri | Bappi Aparesh Lahiri popularly known as Bappi Da was one of the greatest singers, composers, and record producers in the history of Indian music. He popularised disco music in the country. He was known for his iconic songs that remained popular well into the 21st century. Bappi Lahiri died on February 15, 2022, due to obstructive sleep apnea at the age of 69. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Sandhya Mukherjee | Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee was a Bengali-language playback vocalist and guitarist. She won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her performances in the films Jay Jayanti and Nishi Padma. Sandhya Mukherjee died on February 15 at the age of 90 years due to cardiac arrest. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

KK | Krishnakumar Kunnath prominently known as KK was a famous Indian playback singer. He sang in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati. KK was performing live at a music event in South Kolkata where he experienced uneasiness and breathing difficulty. On the way back to his hotel, he suffered a heart attack and passed out. KK was taken to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), where he was pronounced dead on May 31, 2022. He was 53 years old. (Image: PTI)

Sidhu Moose Wala | Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was a musician, rapper, songwriter, and actor best known for his work in Punjabi music and cinema. Even at a young age, he was considered one of the most influential Punjabi performers of his time. Due to his popularity among youngsters, he stepped into politics. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at the age of 28 years, in his native land of Mansa, Punjab on May 29. (Image: Twitter)

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala | The billionaire Indian investor has been a passionate critic of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and he has even said that he won't buy a Bitcoin even for $5 in an interview with CNBC. Ahead of Budget 2022, Jhunjhunwala said that the country's regulators should ban cryptocurrencies. In an interview later, Jhunjhunwala predicted that the crypto market will collapse one day. (Image: Reuters)

Cyrus Mistry | Cyrus Pallonji Mistry was an Indian tycoon who served as the chairman of the Tata Group from 2012 to 2016. He also performed major duties with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified conglomerate. On September 4, he died in a car crash on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway at the age of 54 years. (Image: Reuters)

Raju Srivastav | Satya Prakash Srivastav, popularly known by his stage name Raju Srivastav, was an Indian comedian, actor, and politician. He appeared in several stand-up comedy shows and popular films like Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya and more. He passed away on September 21 at the age of 58 years due to a heart attack which he suffered during a workout. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Arun Bali | Indian actor Arun Bali appeared in several movies and TV shows in his career. He gained popularity for “grandfatherly” roles such as of Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum. He also played the role of Shamakdas Chanchad in the famous film 3 idiots. He passed away at the age of 79, after receiving treatment for myasthenia gravis. (Image: News18)

Mulayam Singh Yadav | Founder of the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav was a prominent Indian politician, socialist, and activist. He served three non-consecutive terms as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and he was also India’s minister of defence in 1996. He died on October 10 after suffering from a prolonged illness at the age of 82 years. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)