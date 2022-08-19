Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Govinda’s celebrate Dahi Handi with enthusiasm

SUMMARY The Dahi Handi festival, also called Gopal Kala or Utlotsavam, is of great importance and is celebrated with much fanfare. Every year various institutes organise the Dahi Handi, which is usually observed a day after Janmashtami. The participants, often called Govinda’s, form a human pyramid to reach earthen pots filled with butter, curd, milk, sweets, etc., that are hung 20-30 feet high in the air much like Lord Krishna and his friends. Here’s a look at the Dahi Handi celebrations.

Devotees in Thane form a human pyramid to break 'dahi-handi', an earthen pot filled with curd suspended in the air, during the celebrations of 'Janmashtami'. (Image: PTI)

Govinda’s in the Lalbaug area of Mumbai celebrate Dahi Handi with fervour. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai’s Dadar area, where the Dahi Handi festival is being organised after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions, saw a huge participation from Govinda Pathaks. (Image: PTI)

Various groups of Govinda’s gathered at the Dadar Dahi Handi festival to break the handi with zeal and joy. (Image: PTI)

Students of Kamala Mehta School for Blind build a human pyramid to celebrate the festival of Dahi Handi. (Image: PTI)

Dahi Handi was celebrated in high spirits at the BSF Gujarat Gandhinagar premises. The event was organised by Mukta Event & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. (Image: @BSF_Gujarat/Twitter)

Govinda's build a human pyramid at the Dahi Handi festival organised by Sakshi Deepak Dalvi in Bhandup West. (Image: @manoj_kotak/Twitter)

Govinda's celebrate the Dahi Handi festival in Bhandup's ward 112 (Image: @BJP4Mumbai/Twitter)