Kolkata Metro achieves historic milestone with first-ever river tunnel run

SUMMARY With only officials and engineers on board, the Metro rake embarked on this momentous journey from Kolkata to Howrah on the opposite bank of the river, marking a significant milestone for the transportation system.

1 / 11

Kolkata Metro achieved a significant moment in history on Wednesday, as its rake successfully traversed a tunnel under the Hooghly River for the first time in India, according to a senior official. The Metro rake, with only officials and engineers on board, made the historic journey from Kolkata to Howrah on the opposite bank of the river.

2 / 11

This is a “revolutionary step” in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and its suburbs, the official said.

3 / 11

The General Manager of Metro Railway, P Uday Kumar Reddy, personally experienced the East-West Metro corridor by travelling from Mahakaran station in Kolkata to Howrah Maidan station in one of the rakes. Subsequently, another rake also successfully reached Howrah Maidan station via the same route.

4 / 11

Describing it as a momentous occasion, the general manager of the Metro announced that trial runs between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade station would be carried out over the next seven months, after which regular services would commence on this stretch. The 4.8 km underground section would soon see the start of trial runs, as confirmed by the official.

5 / 11

Once this stretch becomes operational, Howrah Maidan will claim the distinction of being the deepest Metro station in the country, located a remarkable 33 meters below the surface.

6 / 11

The Metro is anticipated to complete the 520-meter stretch under the Hooghly River in a mere 45 seconds, according to the official. Notably, this tunnel runs 32 meters below the water surface level, marking a significant engineering feat.

7 / 11

The East-West Metro corridor, which aims to connect Howrah Maidan and Sector V, the Information Technology hub in Salt Lake, is currently partially operational, specifically between Sealdah and Sector V stations. However, the overall completion of the project has been delayed due to unfortunate accidents that occurred in the Bowbazar area of central Kolkata. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8 / 11

A significant incident occurred on August 31, 2019, when a tunnel boring machine (TBM) inadvertently struck an aquifer, resulting in severe ground subsidence and the subsequent collapse of several buildings at Bowbazar. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

9 / 11

In May 2022, there was another unfortunate incident where several houses in the area were damaged due to ground subsidence caused by water seepage during the process of joining the tunnels from the Sealdah side in the east and the Esplanade side on the western side. (Image: Reuters)

10 / 11

On October 14, 2022, the issue of underground water seepage led to the development of cracks in 12 buildings at Madan Dutta Lane in Bowbazar, marking the most recent accident that impacted the completion of the project. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

11 / 11

According to an official from the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), the East-West Metro corridor has a total length of 16.6 km, with 10.8 km of it being underground between Howrah Maidan and Phoolbagan, including the tunnel that passes below the Hooghly River. The remaining portion of the corridor is elevated, as confirmed by the official. (Image: Reuters)