Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers' protests return to the national capital

SUMMARY On Monday, thousands of farmers from several states descended on the Jantar Mantar in Delhi to participate in a "Mahapanchayat" organised by a farmers' group, causing enormous traffic jams in the city, particularly around the city's borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur.

As farmers from various unions arrived in Delhi, authorities set up layers of roadblocks at all major access points and examined every car entering the national capital, causing massive traffic congestion. (Image: PTI)

As additional demonstrators assembled, the Delhi Police detained some farmers near the Ghazipur border in order to avert any unfortunate incidents. According to DCP (East district) Priyanka Kashyap, several protesters/individuals were stopped at the Ghazipur border "in view of the heightened security measures and threat perception." She stated that following proper verification, all of them were permitted to go to their respective destinations. (Image: PTI)

Besides Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, farmers from states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Kerala traveled to Delhi to partake in the "mahapanchayat" that was convened to demand legislation on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, farm loan waiver and on other issues. (Image: PTI)

Many arrived with their luggage packed and the intention of staying put. They were spotted sitting in and around Janpath, holding flags and wearing hats provided by farmer leaders. They sang chants in support of farmer unity and against the Centre for "not delivering" its promises. (Image: PTI)

SKM (non-political) representatives said that farmers were being prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar in various areas. The assertion, however, was denied by the Delhi Police. The SKM (non-political) is a faction of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the year-long protests at Delhi's borders against three disputed farm regulations enacted by the Centre. (Image: PTI)

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, according to SKM members, were halted and denied access to the Jantar Mantar on Sunday night. They stated that they were transported to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Rakabganj, and Moti Bagh before being freed. SKM member Kohar stated that during the anti-farm legislation rallies, the Centre pledged to examine all of the farmers' concerns but did nothing. (Image: PTI)