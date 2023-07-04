Kerala monsoon

On Tuesday, Kerala experienced heavy rainfall, leading to the declaration of a holiday for educational institutions and the establishment of control rooms in various districts. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a "red alert" for Idukki and Kannur districts today, indicating the highest level of warning. Additionally, the IMD has issued "orange alerts" for 10 out of the remaining 12 districts in the state.An official statement announced that due to the anticipated heavy rainfall in southern Alappuzha, the district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools and professional colleges. To ensure safety, a precautionary measure of declaring a holiday has also been taken for all educational institutions, excluding colleges, in the northernmost Kasaragod district.In light of the landslide risk, the district administration has advised individuals to refrain from unnecessary travel on high range roads. Given the persistent rainfall, two-wheeler riders are specifically advised to avoid national highways, as waterlogging has been observed in several areas. A senior district official has stated that instructions have been given to promptly address and resolve this concern.According to a statement on the official Facebook page of the Ernakulam District Collector, a holiday has been announced for all educational institutions due to the "intense rains" in the district. In response to the "orange alert" issued for Tuesday and Wednesday, the Mining and Geology Department has ordered a halt to all mining and related activities in Ernakulam.As the intensity of rainfall increased, special control rooms have been set up at the district collectorate and taluk offices in Pathanamthitta. These control rooms are operating 24/7 to effectively handle any urgent situations that may arise.Throughout the night, heavy rainfall was observed in all taluks of the nearby Kottayam district. The sky remains cloudy, and authorities have reported continuous rain, which is persistently impacting various areas.As per the weather report, there is a cyclonic circulation present over the Southwest Bay of Bengal in the lower and middle tropospheric levels. The forecast indicates that the region can expect light to moderate rainfall, which is expected to be fairly widespread to widespread. There is a possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain areas during the next five days. Specifically, Kerala may experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the report.Following the heavy rainfall in the southern state on Monday, which tragically resulted in the loss of a girl's life, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged people to exercise caution and avoid proximity to rivers, travel to hilly regions, and visits to the beach. A "red alert" signifies the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm within 24 hours, while an "orange alert" indicates the likelihood of very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm.