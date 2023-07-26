Kargil Vijay Diwas: India recalls valour of the armed forces with pride

SUMMARY On the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers and leaders cutting across party lines paid homage to the soldiers who had died in the war. Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to her home state, paid her homage to those who made their supreme sacrifice for the country in the 1999 war with Pakistan and recounted the valour of Padmapani Acharya from Odisha who was bestowed the Mahavir Chakra.

1 / 10

India on Wednesday recalled the valour of the armed forces and paid tributes to its fallen soldiers as it marked its victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. Various events were organised in states and at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass in Ladakh to mark the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers and leaders cutting across party lines paid homage to the soldiers who had died in the war. (Image: PTI)

2 / 10

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to Kargil War martyrs on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at War Memorial in Drass, Ladak. Singh asserted that the country is ready to even cross the Line of Control (LoC) to maintain its honour and dignity. (Image: PTI)

3 / 10

In Parliament, members paid their homage to the fallen soldiers. (Image: PTI)

4 / 10

At an event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the world recognised India's military strength during the Kargil War as the armed forces successfully pushed back Pakistani intruders from Indian soil. (Image: Yogi Adityanath Twitter)

5 / 10

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid respects at Major Sarvanan’s memorial in Trichy to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas. (Image: MK Stalin Twitter)

6 / 10

Army Chief General Manoj Pande said the country will never forget the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers in the 1999 Kargil war. "Operation Vijay was a difficult and high-intensity military operation. It was a difficult terrain that was under the possession of the enemy. It was a challenge that our soldiers accomplished...I also want to commend the Air warriors for their contribution in achieving the final objective,” he said. (Image: ADG PI Indian Army Twitter)

7 / 10

Army Commander Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi paid homage to the bravehearts of the Kargil War in a solemn ceremony 'Shaurya Sandhya', at Kargil War Memorial, in Drass. (Image: PTI)

8 / 10

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane laid a wreath at National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, July 26. (Image: PTI)

9 / 10

The Indian Army personnel were felicitated during an event organised on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi. (Image: PTI)

10 / 10