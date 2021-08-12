Justice Rohinton Nariman retires: From triple Talaq to Sabrimala Temple case, a look at his landmark judgments



1 / 11 Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman retires today after serving seven long years as a Supreme Court judge. He leaves behind a rich legacy that will inspire all those who are aspiring to become lawyers. Nariman, who started his career as a lawyer at the Bombay High Court, was behind some landmark judgments in India's history. Here's a look at some of the famous judgments of the the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan recipient. (Image: GAR Live/YouTube)









2 / 11 Information Technology Act, 2000: The controversial Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 had made posting "offensive" comments online a punishable offence and included a jail term for those convicted. The Supreme Court bench consisting of Justice Nariman and Justice J Chelameswar in 2015, struck down the section as unconstitutional on grounds of violating the freedom of speech guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India. (Image: Shutterstock)









3 / 11 Triple Talaq: In what was a monumental decision, the Supreme Court bench which included Nariman made the century-old practice of instant triple Talaq or Talaq-e-biddat unconstitutional in 2017. (Image: Shutterstock )









4 / 11 Aadhaar case: In the landmark Aadhaar case of 2017, a nine-judge bench, including Nariman ruled unanimously that privacy is intrinsic to freedom of life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. (Image: Shutterstock )









5 / 11 Sabarimala Temple entry case: In 2018, a constitutional bench that included Nariman allowed the entry of women irrespective of age into the Sabarimala Temple claiming that the existing ban on women of certain age groups violated the fundamental right of Freedom of Religion as per Article 25 of the Constitution. (Image: Shutterstock )









6 / 11 Section 377: In what came as a relief for the LGBTQ community, a five-judge bench that included Justice Nariman lifted a colonial-era ban on gay sex by decriminalising gay sex and revocating Section 377. (Image: Shutterstock )









7 / 11 Homebuyers declared as Financial Creditors: The Supreme Court in 2019 upheld the constitutionality of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Act, 2018. The 'real estate allottees' (home buyers), as defined under Section 2(d) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), were brought within the ambit of 'financial creditor' under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). (Image: Shutterstock )









8 / 11 Binani Cement IBC Case: In a landmark decision on the Binani Cement IBC Case, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) approved UltraTech’s bid for the debt-laden Binani Cement in 2019. (Image: Shutterstock )









9 / 11 Moons Technologies case: In 2019, the Supreme Court set aside a three-year-old government order to merge 63 Moons Technologies Ltd with the scam-hit National Spot Exchange of India Ltd (NSEL) as they felt that the merger order did not satisfy the criteria of ‘public interest’ cited by the government. (Image: Shutterstock )









10 / 11 Resolution of Essar Steel: In 2020, the Supreme Court upheld the supremacy of the Committee of Creditors of the bankrupt firms over the distribution of claims to pave the way for the resolution of Essar Steel, one of the oldest cases in the IBC process. (Image: Reuters)





