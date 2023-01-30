J&K: Heavy snowfall disrupts flight services in Srinagar, Kargil records minus 6.8 degrees minimum temperature

SUMMARY The Kashmir valley is cut off from the outside world due to heavy snowfall and the closure of the Srinagar airport and national highway. Poor visibility and adverse weather conditions are expected to continue for the next 12 hours, according to the Meteorological (MeT) department.

All incoming and outgoing flights from Srinagar airport were cancelled due to heavy snow. According to officials, the national highway was also shut. (Image: PTI)

Since early Monday morning, the Valley experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, while the Jammu division was hit with rain. (Image: PTI)

"Adverse weather is likely to continue during the next 12 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said, adding that improvement would occur from Monday evening. (Image: PTI)

Snow accumulated in the city of Srinagar to a depth of five inches, while other areas such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and other higher elevations experienced a fresh snowfall of 1-3 feet. (Image: PTI)

The road connecting Jammu and Srinagar has been shut down as there have been reports of falling stones and mudslides along the Ramban-Banihal stretch of the highway. (Image: PTI)

The snowfall and poor visibility in Srinagar caused flight disruptions and prevented both landings and takeoffs from the airport in the morning. (Image: PTI)

Nearly 300 vehicles were reportedly stranded at different places along the road in Ramban district, officials said, adding that men and machinery have been deployed to clear the road of landslides and boulders. (Image: PTI)

Minimum temperatures in Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Gulmarg were recorded as minus 0.2, minus 1.4, and minus 4.6 degrees Celsius respectively. (Image: PTI)

The minimum temperature in Kargil was minus 6.8 degrees Celsius and in Leh, it was minus 0.6 degrees Celsius. (Image: Reuters)

Chillai-Kalan," a 40-day winter period with a high likelihood of snow, started on December 21 and ends on January 30, followed by 20-day "Chillai Khurd" and 10-day "Chillai Bachha". (Image: Reuters)