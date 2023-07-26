ITPO inauguration: PM Modi performs 'pooja' at revamped Pragati Maidan complex

SUMMARY The Pragati Maidan redevelopment occurred in two phases, creating a vast 123-acre complex, now one of the country's largest MICE destinations. The project, approved in January 2017, focused on building the modern Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) to strengthen the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed a ‘pooja’ at the newly redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) complex located at Pragati Maidan. This auspicious event took place just before the complex's official inauguration. (Image: Government of India)

The sacred pooja was witnessed by a huge gathering, including hundreds of esteemed guests, dignitaries, and invitees. Among the notable attendees were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others. (Image: Government of India)

Modi also engaged with and honored the workers who had been actively involved in the construction of the complex. He personally interacted with them and extended his appreciation by presenting them with felicitations. (Image: Government of India)

The revamped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex is scheduled for its official inauguration today evening, with the prime minister presiding over the ceremony. During the event, PM Modi will also deliver an address to the assembled audience. (Image: Government of India)

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday announced that the newly constructed facility at Pragati Maidan was developed as a national project, involving an overhaul of the old and outdated structures. The entire venture, spanning an extensive campus area of approximately 123 acres, came at a cost of around Rs 2,700 crore.

The IECC complex has been carefully crafted to become India's most significant MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. Boasting an expansive covered space dedicated to hosting events, the complex has secured its position among the world's top exhibition and convention centers.

According to the PMO, the IECC complex encompasses a multitude of state-of-the-art amenities, such as a convention centre, exhibition halls, and amphitheatres, among others. This comprehensive and modern setup aligns with PM Modi's vision of establishing world-class infrastructure capable of hosting meetings at an international level.

The Level-3 of the Convention Centre holds a grand seating capacity of 7,000 people and this makes IECC an ideal fit for holding mega conferences, international summits, and cultural events. The complex’s seating arrangement is also said to be larger than the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

The revamped complex, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, will host India’s G20 Leaders meeting in September.