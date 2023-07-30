CNBC TV18
Revamped ITPO complex that will host G20 Summit inaugurated — Here's a look inside

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 30, 2023 12:12:36 PM IST (Published)

The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Center (IECC) part of the 123-acre India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is India's largest convention and exhibition venue.

The new International Exhibition-cum-Convention Center (IECC) has been constructed as the centre piece of the revamped Pragati Maidan. The central hall of the IECC will host the leaders of G20 nations as India is set to host the G20 summit in Delhi.

This is one of the auditoriums in the complex. It can accomodate 600 people. 

Different walls and facades of the convention centre depict several elements of India’s traditional art and culture including ‘Surya Shakti’, highlighting India’s efforts in harnessing solar energy, according to a government statement.

Various paintings and tribal art forms from different regions of the country adorn the convention centre, the government officials stated. The pathway leading up to the convention hall has seven horses lined up near the ceiling.

The IECC's three levels have 24 meeting rooms — ten meeting rooms can accommodate 50 people, six can accommodate 100 people, and four can accommodate 200 people. VIP lounges are also a part of these rooms. The image depicted is of the premium guest lounge.

This is another auditorium in the complex. It can accomodate 7,000 people. 

