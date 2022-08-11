Many of India’s young achievers have had to overcome huge obstacles to reach their goals, always keeping a needle focus on their dreams, always believing what the Bard of Stratford had to say about the uses of adversity being sweet. Most of them would have a vision and a roadmap ready in their minds at a very young age — which set them apart from the mass of mediocrity around them. Their passion, resilience and determination will always inspire us. On the occasion of International Youth Day on August 12, here’s a look at quotes from some of India’s shining young achievers.