

1 / 10 Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, weightlifter | “I got injured. I lost all hope because I couldn't train. I felt I would never make a comeback; I would never lift again." (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



2 / 10 Harteerath Singh, Hemkunt Foundation founder | “When you are doing seva, you don’t really look at the colour, race, gender, ethnicity, religion or any social, economic background…You look at them as creation of God, and they have to be served, and their problems have to be resolved.” (Image: LinkedIn)



3 / 10 Jehan Daruvala, race driver | “There are a lot of ups and downs that you’ll face, with more downs than ups. So you need to learn to cherish the moments where you succeed and keep looking forward in the moments you don’t.” (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



4 / 10 Vandana Katariya, hockey player | “My family, especially my father, was always very supportive but the relatives and neighbours were critical. They used to tell my brothers not to allow me to play. They used to criticise me for wearing shorts. When I heard these things I used to get hurt and it felt I made a mistake by even being born. As for those who used to criticise me, they themselves take their girls to play hockey.” (Image: Instagram)



5 / 10 Kiara Advani, actress | “If you are passionate about something, with hard work and opportunity, you will continue as long as you are enjoying what you do.” (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



6 / 10 Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms founder | “Having a passion for solving a big problem and leaving a huge impact. Once you have that, everything else falls into place.” (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



7 / 10 Armaan Malik, singer | "At the end of the day it ain't about the beats you dropped...It's about the heartbeats you touched" (Image: Instagram)



8 / 10 Prithvi Shaw, cricketer | "It is all about experience, when you are 7-8 years old you start playing school cricket and score runs, my coaches from school level to Rahul Dravid Sir now, all those small, small things, the experiences make a difference." (Image: Wikimedia Commons)



9 / 10 Neelam Jain-Nishant Agarwal, PeriFerry co-founders | “We help break a lot of stereotypes so that people start seeing the trans community from a different lens.” (Image: LinkedIn)