International Yoga Day: PM Modi, President Kovind, FM Sitharaman and other ministers perform yoga



1 / 11 International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. The day was first celebrated in 2014. On the eighth International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and several other top ministers were spotted across the country performing yoga. Check out the countries leaders who celebrated the day. (Images: Narendra Modi , Gujarat Information, Sheela Bhatt/Twitter)



2 / 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the International Yoga Day as he performed yoga at Mysuru Palace. (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)



3 / 11 President Ram Nath Kovind was also spotted doing yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022 at his official residence, the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Gujarat Information/Twitter)



4 / 11 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was spotted at Delhi's Jantar Mantar along with other volunteers doing yoga to promote International Yoga Day 2022. (Image: Sheela Bhatt/Twitter)



5 / 11 External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was seen meditating at Delhi's Purana Qila on the occasion of Yoga Day 2022. (Image: DD News Twitter handle)



6 / 11 Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla performed yoga along with his wife and daughter at his residence to inspire others people on the occasion of World Yoga Day. (Image: ANI/Twitter)



7 / 11 Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal leads the International Day Of Yoga celebrations near Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. (Image: Piyush Goyal/Twitter)



8 / 11 Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was in Odisha and visited the Konark temple during the 2022 International Yoga Day celebrations. (Image: All India Radio News/Twitter)



9 / 11 Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari was in his home state of Maharashtra and he performed yoga at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur. (Image: All India Radio News/Twitter)



10 / 11 UP CM Yogi Adityanath also performed yoga early on June 21 to celebrate International Yoga Day. (Yogi Adityanath/Twitter)