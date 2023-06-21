Indian Army personnel perform Yoga at Siachen, Pangong Tso Lake and other cities to mark International Day of Yoga

SUMMARY From Siachen Glacier to Pangong Tso, Arunachal and Kochi, Indian Army jawans formed a "Bharat Mala" on International Day of Yoga in border areas of the country.

1 / 7

Indian Army personnel performed Yoga at Siachen Glacier, considered the highest battlefield in the world to mark International Yoga Day on June 21. Despite challenging conditions and temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius, the Army personnel demonstrated their resilience.

2 / 7

Army personnel performed Yoga at Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh and in the deserts of Rajasthan to mark the occasion of the 9th International Day of Yoga. (Image: Indian Army)

3 / 7

The Army is set to create a 'Bharatmala' along the country's land and maritime borders by conducting yoga sessions at various locations including the Pangong Lake in Ladakh. Army personnel performing yoga in Arunachal (Image: Indian Army)

4 / 7

The jawans made various formations and showed immaculate precision in striking yoga poses. (Image: Indian Army)

5 / 7

Also, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Chief of the Naval Staff, performed Yoga on the INS Vikrant at Kochi. (Image: PTI)

6 / 7

International Yoga Day is a significant occasion as over 180 countries participate in the event to celebrate the ancient practice. Thus on this day, troops are holding yoga activities at different border locations. (Image: Indian Army)

7 / 7

This year, PM Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN Headquarters in New York City. Leaders from international community will attend the event, which is slated to start at 5pm IST today.