Indian Army personnel perform Yoga at Siachen, Pangong Tso Lake and other cities to mark International Day of Yoga

SUMMARY From Siachen Glacier to Pangong Tso, Arunachal and Kochi, Indian Army jawans formed a "Bharat Mala" on International Day of Yoga in border areas of the country.

1 / 7

Indian Army personnel performed Yoga at Siachen Glacier, considered the highest battlefield in the world to mark International Yoga Day on June 21. Despite challenging conditions and temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius, the Army personnel demonstrated their resilience.

2 / 7

Army personnel performed Yoga at Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh and in the deserts of Rajasthan to mark the occasion of the 9th International Day of Yoga. (Image: Indian Army)