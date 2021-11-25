Indian Navy welcomes INS Vela submarine into its fleet



1 / 5 The Indian Navy on Thursday commissioned submarine INS Vela in Mumbai, adding more teeth to the country's naval prowess. This is the fourth of the six submarines the Indian Navy is to induct under the Kalvari-class submarine Project-75. (Image: AP/ Text: PTI)



2 / 5 The submarine was commissioned in the presence of Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

This is the second major induction in the Indian Navy in less than a week. On November 21, the Navy commissioned warship INS Visakhapatnam. (Image: AP/ Text: PTI)



3 / 5 Speaking at the event of commissioning the submarine, the Navy chief said Project 75 will transform Indian Navy's war-fighting in the underwater domain in the years to come. (Image: AP/ Text: PTI)



4 / 5 The Scorpene-class submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, in collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France. (Image: AP/ Text: PTI)