Air Force gets first made-in-India light combat helicopters: see price, features and how it will strengthen IAF

SUMMARY Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inducted the first batch of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter. The helicopter was given a "water cannon salute" during the ceremony held in Jodhpur.

In a big boost to its combat prowess, the Indian Air Force has inducted the first batch of the indigenously developed high-altitude combat helicopter, named Prachanda. (Image: PTI)

What is Prachanda? Prachanda is a Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) designed and developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). The word Prachanda in Hindi can mean fiery, intense, violent, or furious. (Image: PTI)

When was Prachanda inducted? A fleet of four helicopters was inducted into IAF’s newly raised No. 143 Helicopter Unit on October 3, 2022. Eventually, 65 Prachanda helicopters will be inducted into the IAF and 97 into the army. (Image: PTI)

How much does Prachanda cost? The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved procurement of 15 LCH Limited Series Production at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with Infrastructure sanctions worth Rs. 377 crore earlier in March this year. (Image: PTI)

Features: A formidable addition to IAF's arsenal Prachanda is a Multi-Role Combat Helicopter designed and built for high-altitude operations. With a potent ground attack and aerial combat capability, the helicopter possesses modern stealth characteristics, robust armour protection and night attack capability. (Image: Rajnath Singh Twitter)

The helicopter is capable of operating from high-altitude terrain and carrying out precision strikes at high-altitude targets. It is also capable of self-protection, carrying a wide variety of ammunition, and delivering it to the field quickly. (Image: Rajnath Singh Twitter)

Onboard advanced navigation systems, guns tailored for close combat and potent air-to-air missiles make Prachanda especially suited for the modern battlefield. (Image: Rajnath Singh Twitter)

Prachanda can be used in combat roles such as destruction of enemy air defence, counter-insurgency warfare, combat search and rescue, anti-tank, and counter-surface force operations. (Image: PTI)

Specifications: Maximum speed: 268 kilometres per hour Range: 550 kilometers Maximum take-off weight: 5.8 tonne Engines: Two French-origin Shakti engines manufactured by the HAL Endurance (the time aloft): 3+ hours Service ceiling (the maximum density altitude to which an aircraft can fly): 6.5 kilometres Weapons systems: A 20 mm turret gun, 70 mm rockets and air-to-air missile systems (Image: Rajnath Singh Twitter)