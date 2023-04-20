India to surpass China’s population: Find out when and how

SUMMARY Demographers are unsure exactly when India will take the title of the most populous nation in the world because they're relying on estimates to make their best guess. The latest projection from the United Nations this week put it at midyear, though that remains an estimate.

India is expected to surpass China's population midway through this year, according to the latest projection from the United Nations.

Demographers are unsure exactly when India will take the title of the most populous nation in the world because they're relying on estimates to make their best guess. The latest projection from the United Nations this week put it at midyear, though that remains an estimate.

China has had the most people in the world since at least 1950, the year United Nations population data began. Both China and India have more than 1.4 billion people, and combined they make up more than a third of the world's 8 billion people.

WHEN IS IT HAPPENING - The UN said in a report that India will have about 2.9 million people more than China sometime in the middle of this year — an estimated 1.4286 billion for India and 1.4257 billion for mainland China. But demographers have said the limits of population data make it impossible to calculate an exact date.

Mathematical calculations are made from data including a range of surveys, as well as birth and death records.

Not long ago, India wasn't expected to become the most populous until later this decade. But the timing has been sped up by a drop in China's fertility rate, with families having fewer children.

HOW IS IT CALCULATED - Demographers at the UN Population Division make estimates based on projections from a wide variety of data sources to get what they believe are the most up-to-date demographic numbers. The last update to the data used for these calculations for both India and China was in July 2022.

China's last census was in 2020. Demographers used birth and death records, along with other administrative data, to calculate how the population has grown since then.

India's last census was in 2011. Its scheduled 2021 census was postponed by COVID-19.

WHY IS INDIA MOVING AHEAD - China has an ageing population with stagnant growth even after the government seven years ago retreated from a one-child policy, and just two years ago said couples could have three children.

India has a much younger population, a higher fertility rate and a decrease in infant mortality over the last three decades.

India has more babies born each year than any other country, while China has joined many European countries in having more deaths each year than births.

WHY DOES THIS MATTER - There's more than bragging rights at stake over which nation is the world's most populous — there are social and economic consequences.

In India, that means a growing labour force and growth that sparks economic activity. In China, that means fewer working-age adults able to support an ageing population.

Once a country hits a low fertility level, it's often hard to recover population growth, even with changes in government policy to encourage more births.