Heavy rains lash several states in India; IMD issues red alert for some districts in Maharashtra

The Southwest monsoon has covered the entire of India and several states are witnessing heavy rains and flooding. As many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, while at least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Heavy showers continue in Telangana with the third flood warning for the Godavari River being issued in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. Here’s a look at how the monsoon has panned across India.