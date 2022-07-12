Heavy rains lash several states in India; IMD issues red alert for some districts in Maharashtra



1 / 6 Rain in the national capital brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city. According to India Meteorological Department data, Delhi recorded 2 mm of rains in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Tuesday and expected thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. (Image: PTI)



2 / 6 Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai and its suburbs causing flooding in many parts of the city within a couple of hours and throwing road traffic out of gear in some places. There was water-logging up to two feet at some places and vehicular movement was slow in some of the western suburbs, according to the Mumbai police. (Image: PTI)



3 / 6 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy downpour at isolated places and occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph over the next 24 hours. On Monday, the IMD issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city for the next three days. (Image: PTI)



4 / 6 Maharashtra's Nashik city received 97.4 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday. On Monday, very heavy rains were witnessed near the Saptashrungi temple, located some 70 km from the city. Water gushed from over a protection wall on the return route from the temple. Six devotees coming down the temple steps were injured. They were initially rushed to the temple trust hospital and later taken to Vani for treatment, temple authorities said. (Image: PTI)



5 / 6 Heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, causing a flood-like situation in many areas while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued on Monday. Ahmedabad city received 219 mm of downpour on Sunday night, causing water-logging in many residential areas and flooding in underpasses and roads. (Image: AP)