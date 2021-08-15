India celebrates 75th Independence Day with pomp and splendour



1 / 9 Prime minister Narendra Modi unfurled the Tricolour today to mark the nation's 75th Independence Day at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. (Image: IANS)









2 / 9 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. (Image: Reuters)









3 / 9 India is fighting the challenges of terrorism and expansionism and is dealing with them with great courage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address to the nation. (Image: Reuters/ text: PTI)









4 / 9 Along with modern infrastructure, India needs to adopt a holistic approach in infrastructure construction, the prime minister stressed in his address. Pictured here: A view shows a 75-feet-long formation of a map created by Hindu devotees at temple premises as part of India's Independence Day celebrations in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters/ text: PTI)









5 / 9 Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building as it is illuminated in the colours of India's national flag on the eve of the 75th Independence Day in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)









7 / 9 ”We are witnessing the rapid transformation of our villages,” Modi said while stressing that digital entrepreneurs are being nurtured in villages too. (Image: Reuters/ text: PTI)









8 / 9 Describing the New Education Policy as a means to fight poverty, he said it will focus on encouraging teaching in regional languages. (Image: Reuters/ text: PTI)





