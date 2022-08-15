India@75: Painted in the tricolour, see how Indian states and its citizens celebrated Independence day

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Today marks India's 76th anniversary of independence. This year, India is commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which honours 75 years of independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country from the Red Fort and urged the adoption of five pledges to fulfil the goals of our freedom fighters by 2047. Here's a look at how other states and the citizens of India celebrated the occasion.

On the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute at the National War Memorial in the national capital. The president was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the ceremonial commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari were also present. (Image: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, at the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen hoisting the National Flag at his residence in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joins Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at his official residence in Patna during the 75th Independence Day celebration. (Image: PTI)

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, children run through a field in Ajmer brandishing the national flag. (Image: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya salute the National Flag after hoisting it at an event at the Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Artists perform at the Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. (Image: PTI)

On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoists the national flag at Madina Circle in Hyderabad. (Image: PTI)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, attends the 75th Independence Day festivities at the Motilal Nehru Police Stadium in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a gathering in Kolkata commemorating the country's 75th anniversary of independence. (Image: PTI)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops celebrate India's 75th Independence Day near a high summit at 18,800 feet in Sikkim. (Image: PTI)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence on the banks of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh. (Image: PTI)

Members of the Assam Police motorcycle squad 'Daredevils' perform during a 75th Independence Day celebration in Guwahati, India. (Image: PTI)

Anjuman Islam College students wearing tricolored hijab take a selfie during a cultural show commemorating India's 75th Independence Day in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

People celebrate the 75th Independence Day by waving the tricolour at Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Image: PTI)