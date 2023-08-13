Independence Day: Rani Laxmi Bai to Kasturba Gandhi, remembering the brave women freedom fighters

SUMMARY Independence Day is an occasion to commemorate and honour the contributions made by the freedom fighters and martyrs for the hard earned freedom of the country.

India's war for independence was not led primarily by males, rather a remarkable number of brave women also made significant contributions to the fight against British colonial rule. As the country is gearing up to celebrate 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, it’s the best time to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the country. (Image: PTI)

Independence Day is an occasion to commemorate and honour the contributions made by the freedom fighters and martyrs for the hard earned freedom of the country. This Independence Day, let’s take a look at the life and times of 10 Indian women freedom fighters, who fought for the country's independence: (Image: PTI)

Rani Laxmi Bai | During the Indian Rebellion of 1857, she rose to prominence and became a symbol of Indian nationalism. Rani Lakshmi Bai was steadfast in her desire to protect her realm from British influence, refusing submission. Even after Jhansi fell, Rani Lakshmi Bai continued to fight British dominance. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Sarojini Naidu | Known as the Nightingale of India, she was a celebrated poet in addition to being a well-known freedom fighter. She participated in the Quit India Movement and actively worked with the Indian National Congress. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Begum Hazrat Mahal | She played a crucial role in the 1857 War of Independence. She gathered and led the rebel forces in the battle against the British. Through her actions, she ignited a widespread uprising against the British colonial rule. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Kasturba Gandhi | She got involved in the fight for Indian rights and faced multiple imprisonments. She continued in the fight for India's independence, nevertheless, standing beside her husband Mahatma Gandhi in his every pursuit. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Vijaya Laxmi Pandit | She contributed significantly to the Indian National Congress as a devoted member, working closely with Mahatma Gandhi. Despite being arrested multiple times during the fight for independence, her determination remained unshaken. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Aruna Asaf Ali | She was an extraordinary freedom fighter and prominent political leader, renowned for her active involvement in the Quit India Movement in 1942. Notably, she was apprehended in 1932 due to her participation in the Civil Disobedience Movement and she was imprisoned for nine months. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Madam Bhikaji Cama | She was an active member of the home-rule movement, which mobilised the Indians to defend their rights from British rule. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Kamala Chattopadhyay | She held a significant position as a trusted confidante of Mahatma Gandhi and Motilal Nehru. She took an active part in the nationalist movement as a member of the Indian National Congress. She quickly rose through the ranks of the party, eventually becoming one of its most important and significant figures. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Kittur Chennamma | She holds the distinction of being among the pioneering women who spearheaded an armed uprising against British rule in India. Her legacy is cherished as that of a revered national hero, particularly in the state of Karnataka. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Savitri Bai Phule | She waged a valiant fight against the oppression faced by women and the marginalised lower castes in Maharashtra. Her most notable contributions lie in the realm of education and her unwavering battle against the entrenched caste system. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)