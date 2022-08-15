Independence Day: PM Modi hoists Tricolour at Red Fort, interacts with NCC cadets and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India is celebrating 75 years of Independence in a euphoric mood. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Tricolour at the Red Fort. Anganwadi workers, street vendors, mortuary workers and mudra scheme borrowers were among the special guests for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar arrive to address the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Arjun Muda arrive for the Independence Day function. (Image: PTI)

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani arrive for the Independence Day function. (Image: PTI)

The Tri-Services band performs during the Independence Day function at the Red Fort, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. (Image: PTI)

Modi inspects the guard of honour before addressing the nation on the occasion of Independence Day. (Image: PTI)

PM Modi hoists the Tricolour at the Red Fort amid a 21-gun salute by the indigenously developed howitzer gun, ATAGS on Monday. (Image: PTI) .

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, NS Tomar, S Jaishankar and other dignitaries during the flag hoisting at Red Fort. (Image: PTI)

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia and other dignitaries during the flag hoisting at Red Fort. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort. He said that the citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and others who sacrificed their lives on the path of duty. (Image: PTI)

Modi interacted with NCC cadets dressed in traditional attire and seated in the geographical formation of the map of India in front of Red Fort's ramparts. (Image: PTI)

After his speech, Modi walked into the "Gyan Path" enclosure. He waved at and greeted the cadets. (PTI)

Modi encouraged the cadets from Punjab and Gujarat to perform their folk dances -- Bhangra and Garba -- as he cheered for them. He also shook hands with some cadets, striking brief interactions. (Image: PTI)

A total of 792 NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools across the country took part in the festival of national fervour. (Image: PTI)